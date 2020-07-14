A driver hit a series of parked vehicles in north Minneapolis before coming to a stop in a crash that ejected and killed a passenger, authorities say.

Officers arrived near the intersection of N. Emerson and 40th avenues shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, and located and arrested the driver, identified by jail records as a 19-year-old Minneapolis woman.

Authorities also found the body of a woman believed to have been thrown from the car, said police spokesman John Elder. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Callers to 911 reported someone "driving erratically and at high rates of speed" in the area, Elder said in a statement. "Preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash."

Jail records show the driver lives in the neighborhood is being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's name, along with specifics about her death, in the coming days.