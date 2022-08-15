A driver from the Twin Cities has died in a crash on the lift bridge in Red Wing that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The wreck on Hwy. 63 occurred about 11:25 p.m. Sunday, when the car hit a roadside barrier on the southbound side of the bridge, the State Patrol said Monday.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Woodbury, was thrown from his vehicle. The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt. The man's identity has yet to be released.