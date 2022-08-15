A driver from the Twin Cities has died in a crash on the lift bridge in Red Wing that connects Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The wreck on Hwy. 63 occurred about 11:25 p.m. Sunday, when the car hit a roadside barrier on the southbound side of the bridge, the State Patrol said Monday.
The driver, a 54-year-old man from Woodbury, was thrown from his vehicle. The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt. The man's identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Driver passes slower vehicle on northern Minnesota highway, crashes and dies
The Corvette left the road and rolled over.
East Metro
Driver from Twin Cities dies in single-vehicle crash on the lift bridge in Red Wing
The identity of the driver, a 54-year-old man from Woodbury, has yet to be released.
Local
Minnesota investigators talk to more than 100 landowners about Rush Creek fish kill
More than 2,500 fish, mostly prized brown trout, may have been killed by contaminated runoff.
DNA leads to trial 29 years after woman fatally stabbed in Mpls.
An Isanti hockey dad is accused of stabbing a prostitute to death nearly 30 years ago. His attorney will try to persuade the jury that any of five other men could be the culprit.
Judge blocks plan to return 18 freed during pandemic to prison
The 18 former prisoners were among the 158 people granted conditional medical release as COVID raged through the prison population in Minnesota.