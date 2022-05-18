Two men were killed after crashing their car in Anoka while fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Coon Rapids, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The crash involving the car and a pickup truck occurred Tuesday shortly before midnight on Main Street near Ferry Street, the Sheriff's Office said. The pickup driver was slightly hurt.

The identities of the vehicles' occupants have yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Police in Coon Rapids attempted to make a traffic stop about 11:35 p.m. on NW. Hanson Boulevard near NW. Gateway Drive. The man driving fled, and the police squad pursued.

"Coon Rapids officers completely disengaged, and the pursuit ended once the car crossed into Anoka, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The crash occurred about a mile away. The driver was dead at the scene, and a man with him was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

"This investigation is in its early stages, and additional information will not be released at this time," the Sheriff's Office statement continued.