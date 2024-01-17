One of two drivers was killed in a head-on crash in Alexandria, Minn., officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on NW. County Road 45 on the northwest edge of the city near the entrance to the Turning Leaf Business Center, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 54-year-old woman from Alexandria was heading north in her car on County Road 45, strayed into the southbound lane and collided with a pickup truck.

Emergency medical responders declared the woman dead at the scene. Officials will release the woman's identity once family notifications are made.

The pickup driver, 55-year-old Kelly Jull, of Alexandria, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.