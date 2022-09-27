A driver was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck in Northfield, officials said.
The crash occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Monday at Hwy. 3 and Honeylocust Drive, the State Patrol said.
Gerald P. Maas, 83, of Northfield, was heading west on Honeylocust Drive and collided with the semi as it head north on Hwy. 3, according to the patrol.
Maas was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he died, the patrol said. The truck driver, 44-year-old Russell A. Madden, of Kasota, Minn., was not hurt.
The patrol has yet to say which driver had the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic signal.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Driver dies in collision with semi in Northfield
The car's driver, 83, was taken to HCMC and died there, the patrol said.
St. Paul
Affordable housing is hard to find. These St. Paul community organizers are taking matters into their own hands.
In one of the capital city's poorest neighborhoods, activists are forming a collective to spur affordable housing development.
Local
Cultural competency training key for teachers, advocates say
Opponents have accused the state of using the rules to indoctrinate teachers.
Duluth's Daniel Durant channels the King in this week's 'Dancing with the Stars'
The Duluth actor and partner Britt Stewart advanced to the next round with their jive to "King Creole."
Politics
Jensen, other GOP hopefuls blast DFL leaders over Feeding Our Future case
The political fallout from the massive federal food fraud investigation shifted Monday to state Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, who now finds herself at the center…