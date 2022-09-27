A driver was killed in a collision with a semitrailer truck in Northfield, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Monday at Hwy. 3 and Honeylocust Drive, the State Patrol said.

Gerald P. Maas, 83, of Northfield, was heading west on Honeylocust Drive and collided with the semi as it head north on Hwy. 3, according to the patrol.

Maas was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he died, the patrol said. The truck driver, 44-year-old Russell A. Madden, of Kasota, Minn., was not hurt.

The patrol has yet to say which driver had the right of way at the intersection, which is controlled by a traffic signal.