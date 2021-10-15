A 42-year-old St. Paul man died six days after being involved in a crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, authorities said Friday.

David R. Hardaway was driving a 2004 Cadillac Escalade south onto I-94 from W. Broadway on Oct. 6 when the vehicle swerved, hitting the median barrier, according to the State Patrol.

Hardaway, who was not wearing a seat belt, died Tuesday at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. His passenger, Chaponte Hicks, 33, suffered noncritical injuries.

Paul Walsh