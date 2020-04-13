A motorist from St. Charles, Minn., died Sunday afternoon after he collided with a tow truck that was parked on the side of an ice- and snow-covered southeastern Minnesota highway.

Dane Eric Christenson,32, was headed south on Hwy. 52 in Marion Township just outside of Rochester when the crash occurred near SE. 36th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Christenson, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The tow truck driver, identified by the patrol as Cody Christopher Hou, 23, of Eyota, Minn., was uninjured. A passenger in the truck, Emily Ann Banick,26, of Pine Island, was not hurt, the patrol said.

From 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the patrol responded to 139 other crashes statewide, which resulted in 14 injuries. Troopers also responded to 126 spinouts and six jackknifed semitrailer trucks.