Driver admits she was drunk when she killed Vikings rookie in high-speed crash

The driver accused of being drunk when she struck and killed Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his high school friends in a high-speed collision in Maryland has confessed and is now facing prison time.
Jackson, a fourth-round 2024 NFL draft pick out of the University of Oregon and a Maryland native, died in the wreck that occurred shortly after 3:10 a.m. on July 6, 2024, in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Upper Marlboro, Md.
Cori Imani Clingman, 25, pleaded guilty Friday in a Prince George’s County courtroom to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol.
The county’s State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said her office will recommend Clingman receive a 15-year sentence, but with 12 of those years set aside. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4, when a judge will decide whether to accept the terms.
Also killed in the same vehicle with Jackson were his close friends and fellow former Upper Marlboro Wise High School teammates: passenger Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, and the driver, 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel.
Speaking after the hearing to gathered news media, Jackson said, “Incidents like these are not just accidents. They are preventable tragedies that occur from conscious choices. Driving under the influence is a crime. Speeding at high rates of speed is a crime.”
Separately, in a statement issued by her office, Jackson said that “while [this] plea brings a measure of accountability, I know that it cannot ease the heartbreak or bring back Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony. I hope that this case serves as a reminder of how quickly lives can change and brings greater awareness to our community about the dangers of reckless and impaired driving.”
Clingman was driving an Infiniti Q50 when she tried to change lanes on northbound Pennsylvania Avenue to pass a Dodge Charger, according to State Police, and instead struck the Charger, sending it off the road. Both drivers were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour after leaving the same location around the same time, according to prosecutors.