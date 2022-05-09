A 91-year-old motorist who was involved in a two-vehicle crash late last month outside the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center has died, authorities said Monday.

Esther H. Connolly, of Brooklyn Center, died last Tuesday from injuries suffered on April 27 outside the center in the 5600 block of N. 85th Avenue, Brooklyn Park Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Connolly was leaving the center shortly before 11 a.m., when another driver hit her vehicle, Bruley said.

Bruley said there was "substantial damage to both vehicles," but he had no information on whether the other driver was injured.