A 19-year-old driver died early Tuesday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Roseville, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 36 near the Lexington Avenue exit, the State Patrol said.
The car hit a guardrail, rolled onto its side and was "was fully engulfed in flames" by the time emergency responders arrived, a statement from the patrol said.
The identity of the driver, from Woodbury, has yet to be released.
