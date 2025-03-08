Review: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Dream Count’ tracks crucial moments in four lives

Zikora’s story follows her close friend Chiamaka’s. Zikora is a successful Nigerian lawyer in Washington D.C. Her engrossing section opens, hot and traumatic, in a delivery room, with her mother sitting coolly by her side. Zikora, too, is unmarried and the father of her child has disappeared. Where does she go from here? For both Zikora and Chiamaka, the odds of fulfillment, at least in romance and love, seem slim.