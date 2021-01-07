Looking forward to 2021
Every Saturday in January, Minneapolis artist Lissette López Pridemore will help us envision the not-too-distant future when we can once again experience the simple things we've most missed.
Every Saturday in January, artist Lissette López Pridemore (of Minneapolis by way of Guayaquil, Ecuador) will help us envision the not-too-distant future when we can once again experience the simple things we’ve most missed, like travel. That’s as good a reason as any to get out of bed, sharpen your colored pencils and draw a bright future.
AVAILABLE DOWNLOADS
Coming
January
16th
Coming
January
23rd
Coming
January
30th
NOTE: After downloading the file, look for on your computer (likely in your Downloads folder). Open the file using Adobe Acrobat and print . The image will be printed on a single 8.5" x 11" piece of paper that you can color.