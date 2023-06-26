Leonard Miller is a 6-10 forward who went through the G League before the Timberwolves selected him 33rd overall. Jaylen Clark is a 6-5 guard who went to UCLA.

In their positions, their style of play and the paths they took, the two Timberwolves second-round picks are fairly different.

If there's a common thread in them for President Tim Connelly, it's their competitiveness and toughness.

"Everyone swears by these guys in terms of what they're bringing to the building every day," Connelly said during a news conference Monday at Target Center. "Positivity, high IQ. I think we got two of the most competitive, toughest guys in the draft."

Miller, the 33rd pick of the draft who will wear No. 33, blossomed late in the season playing for the G-League Ignite and caught the eye of Connelly as the season went along. He averaged 16.9 points and 10.9 rebounds, with the latter stat being one the Wolves are convinced can translate easily to the NBA.

Connelly, who said he wasn't initially a fan of Miller's game, said Miller wowed him with his improvement. Connelly thought no big man in the G-League was better after the All-Star break than Miller.

"To come out of high school straight into the G-League, I feel like all I needed was reps and time to really watch film," Miller said of his ascension. "I just kept playing, getting used to the pace, the NBA game and the players that came with it. They're grown men. It was playing and then reflecting on film."

Clark was having a great season for UCLA in earning Pac 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors before an Achilles' injury ended his season in March. He said he wasn't sure when he would be back on the floor ready for game action, but said his body was probably "seven, eight months away."

Clark, who will wear No. 0, made his reputation with his ability to guard the other team's best scorers. He recognized back when he played AAU ball that his defense could one day be his lane to the pros.

"Just my junkyard defensive mentality," Clark said. "I'm a kid that does everything that nobody else wants to do. Running through walls, diving for loose balls, guarding the other team's best offensive player. Looking to add my three-ball and a little bit more of a handle. I could be a big plug-in piece for this organization."

Clark averaged 13 points and shot 33% from three-point range last season. Miller also will need to work on his shot at the NBA level after shooting 33% from deep in the G League.

Neither have expectations to immediately contribute and are candidates to get time with Iowa. But with the Wolves up against the luxury tax in future seasons, the team will need both to develop into contributors on the team-friendly deals that come with second-round picks.

"I can do so much on the court," Miller said. "I just really embrace whatever role my coach gives me. I just go in and do what's asked and I perform to the best of my abilities. I just work hard, I play hard and I bring a tenacity like no other with whatever role I'm given."

Added Clark: "We're going to be working every day. If I don't make it, it won't be because I didn't try. I'm going to pour every ounce of energy that I got into this."

