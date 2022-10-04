Minnesotans can get a driver's license or state identification card on the same day they apply for one under a pilot the Department of Public Safety's office of Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) launched Monday.

Applicants who visit exam stations in Lakeville and Moorhead can walk out with their cards in hand rather than having to wait weeks to get them in the mail.

"When state legislators, county, and city leaders can collaborate and work together — good things can happen," said state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, one of the authors of the legislation that allowed for the pilot, in a Facebook post.

Applicants 21 and older can get or renew a standard Class D driver's license, driver's permit or state identification card at the counter for no additional fee. Standard Class D licenses allow drivers to operate regular passenger vehicles and light trucks. Licenses also are available with a motorcycle endorsement.

Cards issued same-day have a slightly different look and feel than traditionally-issued cards, due to the card stock and laminate used in the printing process. The same-day cards are less flexible, DVS said.

The pilot, which runs through June 30, does not allow same-day cards to be offered for commercial driver's licenses or permits, REAL ID cards or enhanced driver's licenses, permits or ID cards, which require more layers of security.

"This pilot program meets the needs of Minnesotans who would require a same-day card," said DVS Director Pong Xiong. "We are happy to provide this efficient, innovative service to fulfill our customers' expectations."

The Lakeville License Center is at 20085 Heritage Drive. In Moorhead, the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles is at 420 Center Avenue.