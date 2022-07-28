An overnight shooting in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District has left one person dead and two others injured, including one critically, according to police.

One person has been arrested and officers recovered two guns, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten.

Officers and first responders went to the area of the 300 block of 1st Avenue N. around 1;30 a.m. Thursday about a fight that escalated into a gunfight that is believed to have involved fully automatic weapons.

Police did not release any information about the man who was found dead. A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second man who had been shot multiple times also was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, Parten said.

"What we have here is people settling their differences by pulling out guns," Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten told KSTP TV. "If not for guns, this would have ended differently."

Police remained on the scene and continued to investigate what is the city's 52nd homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In a separate incident Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 1100 block of 24th Avenue N.

Officers found the victim while responding to a ShotSpotter alert that included the sound of fully automatic gunfire about 5:45 p.m., police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, police said.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high speed, but nobody has been arrested, police said.