The last time Wednesday's two teams played near Dallas nine days ago, the high temperate during the day was 106 degrees.

On Wednesday when both Minnesota United and FC Dallas arrived at Allianz Field, it was 45 degree and drizzling.

FC Dallas won 3-1 on that Saturday night.

Tonight, the Loons will play on without a good chunk of their team available: Strikers Luis Amarilla (ankle) and Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) are out, as are starters Ethan Finlay (knee) and Ozzie Alonso (hamstring), not to mention both Tyler Miller, who is out for the season after he underwent hip surgery) and Ike Opera, who remains out because of undisclosed reason.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday Finlay, Alonso and Amarilla all were scheduled to see specialists today and he suspected all three players will be out two to three weeks -- or more.

"We're half a team down from start of the season." Heath said.

Dayne St. Clair will get his second MLS start in goal tonight and Emanuel Reynoso will start his second MLS game as well.

Newcomer Bakaye Dibassy will be designated a sub again tonight and we'll see if Heath deems him fit enough to see some second-half action.

Here's your MNUFC starters with Hassani Dotson starting for Alonso there next to Jan Gregus:

Mason Toye

Kevin Molino Emanuel Reynoso Robin Lod

Hassani Dotson Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Michael Boxall Jose Aja Romain Metanire

Subs: Jacori Hayes, Thomas Chacon, Bakaye Dibassy, James Musa, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston