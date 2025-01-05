Weather

Douglas: Workweek starts quiet but oh so chilly

A bit of light snow is possible Thursday.

By Paul Douglas

January 5, 2025 at 9:53PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

Raise your hand if you’re tired of seeing no snow on the ground. Only 8.1 inches of snow has fallen at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this winter. With the winter storm that is leaving the mid-Atlantic on Monday, areas from Kansas to Cincinnati to Washington, D.C., will likely have received more snow than us this winter — possibly from just this storm alone.

Maybe Mr. Snow Miser needs to intervene? Am I the problem? My snowshoes haven’t moved since the end of the 2022-23 winter. If I take them off the shelf, will our fortunes change?

The first half of the workweek looks quiet and chilly, with teens for highs through Wednesday. A late week clipper will bring some light snowfall Thursday night into Friday and temperatures to slightly above average. Not exactly the forecast snowshoers and cross-country skiers want to hear.

We saw our sixth low at or below zero this winter on Sunday. Over the past 30 years, we have averaged 21 days with lows at or below zero each winter. Last year’s warm winter also saw a total of six.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

