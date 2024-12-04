Douglas: Winds ease Thursday, with temps in the teens

The far southern suburbs of Buffalo, N.Y. just saw 7 FEET of lake-effect snow, while we stare out at lawns that are a sickly shade of green. I can live without crazy winds and subzero chill, but snow in December doesn’t bother me much. My sister sent me this gentle reminder: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but still the same amount of snow.” Makes sense.