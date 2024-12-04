The only blizzard conditions I’m interested in are from Dairy Queen. Ground blizzards are no fun, and snow squalls Wednesday brought visibilities close to zero in some spots. They are the winter equivalent of summer thundershowers. They arrive quickly and leave just as fast.
Douglas: Winds ease Thursday, with temps in the teens
Wednesday’s snow squalls brought visibilities close to zero in some areas.
The far southern suburbs of Buffalo, N.Y. just saw 7 FEET of lake-effect snow, while we stare out at lawns that are a sickly shade of green. I can live without crazy winds and subzero chill, but snow in December doesn’t bother me much. My sister sent me this gentle reminder: “If you choose not to find joy in the snow, you will have less joy in your life but still the same amount of snow.” Makes sense.
Winds ease up Thursday with sunshine and temperatures stuck in the teens. Upper 20s return Friday with a shot at 40 degrees this weekend. A little light rain may fall on Sunday.
Weather models differ wildly by mid-December: GFS says 50F while ECMWF predicts 20s. Great. One thing is becoming clear: We will enjoy a colder, snowier winter.
