By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: White Christmas, but the snow won’t stick around
Icy Sunday night, with a warmup on the way
Welcome to the first full day of winter. Saturday was the shortest day of the year, and believe it or not, today we gain an extra 4 seconds of daylight. It’s only 180 days until days start getting shorter again.
Thanks to Thursday’s snowfall, we’ve got a nice white coating heading into Christmas on Wednesday. I’m happy to report that Santa and his team won’t have any weather issues close to home Tuesday night. Last year on Christmas Day, it was in the 50s with an inch of rain. Not sure I’m a fan of rain ponchos in December.
According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’ve got a string of mild days through the end of the month and into 2025. Highs will consistently warm into the upper 30s and possibly the 40s. Extended models suggest rain later this week and into the weekend mixing with a little snow at times. I fear the blanket of white in your backyard now won’t be around next weekend.
In the meantime, a little icy mix overnight could leave roads slick Monday morning.
The Twin Cities may squeak out a white Christmas, but the snow won’t last.