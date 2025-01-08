I am still processing what just happened in Los Angeles. Not a wildfire. More of a conflagration. Humidity under 10% — winds gusting to 80 mph — 0.16 inches of rain in the last eight months with tinder-dry vegetation? Possibly the biggest urban fire since the San Francisco blaze of 1851.
Douglas: What sparked the conflagration in L.A.?
The wildfire disaster puts our cold and upcoming 2-4 inches of snow into perspective.
I’m visiting my 94-year-old dad, who was watching surreal footage. He said, “I had a client in Sherman Oaks who lived in town, in the valley. He could have had a nice home on a hill, but decided against it. He said if the floods and quakes don’t get you the fires will.”
I suspect that when the smoke clears we will be shocked by the extent of damage. Wets are wetter and dries are drier. Fire is a natural part of our ecosystem but a warmer, more volatile climate is flavoring all weather now.
Sign me up for 20s today, maybe a coating of snow tonight. Another 2 to 4 inches may fall Saturday night into Sunday with a thaw possible late next week.
Snow on the ground? With L.A. fires top of mind, for the love of Doppler, don’t whine about cold and snow, Paul.
The wildfire disaster puts our cold and upcoming 2-4 inches of snow into perspective.