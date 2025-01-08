Weather

Douglas: What sparked the conflagration in L.A.?

The wildfire disaster puts our cold and upcoming 2-4 inches of snow into perspective.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 9:53PM

I am still processing what just happened in Los Angeles. Not a wildfire. More of a conflagration. Humidity under 10% — winds gusting to 80 mph — 0.16 inches of rain in the last eight months with tinder-dry vegetation? Possibly the biggest urban fire since the San Francisco blaze of 1851.

I’m visiting my 94-year-old dad, who was watching surreal footage. He said, “I had a client in Sherman Oaks who lived in town, in the valley. He could have had a nice home on a hill, but decided against it. He said if the floods and quakes don’t get you the fires will.”

I suspect that when the smoke clears we will be shocked by the extent of damage. Wets are wetter and dries are drier. Fire is a natural part of our ecosystem but a warmer, more volatile climate is flavoring all weather now.

Sign me up for 20s today, maybe a coating of snow tonight. Another 2 to 4 inches may fall Saturday night into Sunday with a thaw possible late next week.

Snow on the ground? With L.A. fires top of mind, for the love of Doppler, don’t whine about cold and snow, Paul.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: What sparked the conflagration in L.A.?

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

The wildfire disaster puts our cold and upcoming 2-4 inches of snow into perspective.

Weather

Douglas: Seasonable highs in the 20s end the week

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

How does 2024’s weather compare with your childhood’s?

An illustration of a snowman with falling leaves.