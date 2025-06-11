Douglas: Wet end to the week, drier into weekend

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
My 94-year-old grandpa passed away yesterday. He served in the Korean War, was an inventor and an outdoorsman, and he even played Santa Claus every Christmas in the ’80s and early ’90s. My cousins and I knew it was him: The cookie crumbs on his shirt the next morning blew his cover. Thanks for the laughs and the memories. God’s speed, Grandpa. You will be missed!
Thursday’s weather will be fit for a frog. Ribbit! A stalled front draped across the Minnesota and Iowa border will be responsible for another round of soaking rains Thursday and into Friday with several backyard rain gauges totaling 1 to 3 inches or more through tomorrow. Thursday brings an outside chance of a strong storm as well, but there is a greater risk of hydroplaning on local roads.
The weekend looks mainly dry, but lingering clouds and peeks of sunshine will make for a ‘meh” weekend weather-wise. Looking ahead, skies remain unsettled into next week with more rain and puddle potential.
Friendly reminder to keep your arms loose — skeeter-swatting season is almost here!