By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Weekend warm-up, with little rain likely
After 70s this weekend, a longer stretch of 50s and 60s may set in.
The changing of the seasons is upon us (finally). After some reports of “conversational” snow in northern Minnesota and many areas seeing frost and freeze conditions the past few days, the growing season is pretty well done. Some areas have even dropped into the teens for lows, including 19 degrees Monday morning at Aitkin and 17 degrees Tuesday morning at Halstad.
After one more frosty morning Wednesday, we will see a warming trend through the end of the week, with 70s expected from Friday through Monday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out Friday night or Saturday, but rain chances remain sparse across southern Minnesota for the next week.
Longer-range forecasts show we might finally push into a longer stretch of 50s and 60s for highs in the metro once we get past Monday.
Keep in mind as you are getting ready for MEA weekend excursions that with windy and warm weather expected — and our already present dry conditions — there will be at least an elevated fire danger. Be careful with any campfires or bonfires.
