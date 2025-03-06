Weather

Douglas: Weather pattern looks milder, wetter than average

For the sake of farmers and everyone else, I hope we see a parade of soggy storms this spring.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 11:14PM

You can feel that higher sun angle now. And it’s starting to have an impact on Minnesota temperatures. If anyone asks (sure hope not) the average high at MSP has risen from 23 degrees on Jan. 24 to 37 degrees Friday. Normal highs are close to 50 degrees by the end of March.

Weather models suggest four or five days in the 50s next week. The more snow we melt, the higher the mercury can go. Another intense, full-latitude storm is forecast to blow up over the Plains next Friday and Saturday, but right now I see too much mild air for a rerun of Wednesday’s snowstorm. We need moisture, and odds favor a rain event late next week.

In the meantime, light snow tracks just to our south across Iowa on Friday, and I’m predicting sunny skies into most of next week.

For the sake of farmers and everyone else, I hope the pattern flips and we see a parade of soggy storms this spring. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor data shows 99% of Minnesota is too dry, and moderate drought covers two-thirds of our state. Not a threat of rain, an opportunity for puddles.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

