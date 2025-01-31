Douglas: Weather outlook is improving for snow lovers among us

A disoriented Old Man Winter will prove it can still snow with a slushy coating Saturday, maybe a couple of additional inches on Monday. With a deep dome of cold air firmly in place next week (teens and 20s) a series of southern storms will spray Minnesota with snow. Within a week much of Minnesota may have 3 to 6 inches of snow on the ground, with more expected north of MSP. I still believe February will be snowier than January was (1.7 inches) but that’s a pretty low bar.