Look at this weather being all springy and cute like it didn’t just try to kill us last week. On Jan. 20 we woke up to -18 degrees and -35-degree windchills in the Twin Cities. Jan. 30 we enjoyed a record 52 degrees, temperatures more typical of early April. Weather whiplash at its finest.
Douglas: Weather outlook is improving for snow lovers among us
Trust me, winter is far from over.
In late January 2024, MSP experienced two days of 50-plus highs. Since modern-day records began in 1871 there is no record of two back-to- back Januarys with 50s in the Twin Cities.
A disoriented Old Man Winter will prove it can still snow with a slushy coating Saturday, maybe a couple of additional inches on Monday. With a deep dome of cold air firmly in place next week (teens and 20s) a series of southern storms will spray Minnesota with snow. Within a week much of Minnesota may have 3 to 6 inches of snow on the ground, with more expected north of MSP. I still believe February will be snowier than January was (1.7 inches) but that’s a pretty low bar.
No reprise of the polar vortex, but mid-February may bring a few subzero nights. Trust me, winter is far from over.
January closed with two record high temps, as the first month of the year continues to heat up faster than any other in Minnesota
The average daily temperature across the state has warmed by 8.9 degrees from 1970 through 2024, the State Climatology Office said.