Douglas: Waves of storms Saturday; nicer Sunday

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 9:24PM

Our neighborhood must have the shortest parade in the nation. It extends for one block. Perfect for short attention spans. After the 20-minute parade, a neighbor came up and asked: “Paul, we have 55 friends and family arriving at our home Saturday. Will we be able to go outside — please?” You have the freedom to get wet, and I anticipate several waves of showers and heavy storms Saturday, so plan accordingly. Skies may brighten and dry out a bit by late afternoon or evening, but your results may vary. If it’s any consolation (doubtful), Sunday should be a fine midsummer day with sunshine, light winds, a drop in humidity and low 80s. Sunday’s weather should be worth the wait.

Next week looks quiet with highs in the 80s, with maybe an ill-timed outbreak of showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Long-range weather models are pretty consistent in showing a stretch of mid- to upper-90s by mid-July, so don’t write off a real heat wave just yet.

In the meantime, move the party to the garage Saturday, knowing that blue sky will return Sunday.

