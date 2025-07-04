Douglas: Waves of storms Saturday; nicer Sunday

Our neighborhood must have the shortest parade in the nation. It extends for one block. Perfect for short attention spans. After the 20-minute parade, a neighbor came up and asked: “Paul, we have 55 friends and family arriving at our home Saturday. Will we be able to go outside — please?” You have the freedom to get wet, and I anticipate several waves of showers and heavy storms Saturday, so plan accordingly. Skies may brighten and dry out a bit by late afternoon or evening, but your results may vary. If it’s any consolation (doubtful), Sunday should be a fine midsummer day with sunshine, light winds, a drop in humidity and low 80s. Sunday’s weather should be worth the wait.