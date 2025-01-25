Weather

Douglas: Warming to 30s, with snowstorm possible next weekend

Meanwhile, Southern states cope with historic snow.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 25, 2025 at 8:08PM
Snow covers the field during the annual Twinsfest on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

True confession: I flew to Florida to see snow. I can’t believe that’s a real sentence.

We rent a home between Destin and Panama City. I saw the weather models and decided I needed to witness a historic Gulf Coast snowstorm firsthand.

Our friends there were gobsmacked. How do we prepare for 4 to 8 inches of snow?

Imagine that a hurricane was approaching Minnesota, or a volcanic eruption was imminent nearby. That was the reaction. Locals used leaf blowers to remove snow. A guy at the hardware store laughed when I asked to buy a snow shovel. “The sun is our snowplow” was a constant refrain.

I don’t want to bury the news: Weather models hint at accumulating snow next weekend from a big, sloppy southern storm. Too early for details, but it could be a slushy pile, especially west of MSP.

In the meantime, 30s return much of this week. What little snow is in your yard will melt.

I don’t want to have to fly to Destin to see snow. We are due.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

