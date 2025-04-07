Douglas: Warmer Tuesday, with showers Wednesday

Three moves equals one fire. My Navy son has moved four times since 2022. Now he’s home (to stay, I hope) for the first time in 17 years. I drove the moving truck each time, including last week from Washington D.C. The 22-foot Penske truck came through, despite a merging driver on I-494 who tried to cut us off. Thank you, God.
Driving a truck gave me new respect for the long-haul truckers responsible for 73% of the freight that moves across our nation. I have a renewed appreciation for them, having to put up with yahoos on a daily basis.
Sorry for the rant. It’s a quiet weather pattern.
Tuesday won’t be as chilly as Monday, with sunshine and a high near 50 degrees. Spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday give way to 60s this weekend. Maybe a stray late-day shower Saturday with an outside shot at 70 Sunday afternoon. I see more 60s by the third week of April. Lawns will turn green, and allergy-sufferers will sneeze, right on cue.
Welcome home, Brett. We are grateful for your service. But please don’t move again anytime soon.