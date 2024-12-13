In the spirit of full disclosure I broke my right ankle walking the dog a few years ago. I was goofing off, trying to glide across any icy driveway. In a split second I was falling and I heard an audible crunch. It wasn’t my dog’s fault.
Douglas: Try to remain upright during Saturday’s icing
The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice.
Days later I walked into a Kwik Trip with a boot and crutches and someone asked me how I injured myself. “What? Oh, you’re gonna need a better story.” Yep.
It appears I am not alone. The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice. Almost 1 in 5 falls on ice result in injuries. Take it extra-easy out there.
A light icy mix Saturday may slush up a few lawns but this will be another nuisance event. Sunday brings a thaw (and a cheerful holiday drizzle) with a conga line of colder fronts next week. A little snow is possible Tuesday, but I don’t see any significant accumulation in the next one to two weeks, with dry winds swirling out of Canada.
In fact, long-range models suggest 30s for Christmas week. Winter cold without the snow. Not quite right.
The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice.