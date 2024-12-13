Weather

Douglas: Try to remain upright during Saturday’s icing

The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice.

By Paul Douglas

December 13, 2024 at 10:25PM

In the spirit of full disclosure I broke my right ankle walking the dog a few years ago. I was goofing off, trying to glide across any icy driveway. In a split second I was falling and I heard an audible crunch. It wasn’t my dog’s fault.

Days later I walked into a Kwik Trip with a boot and crutches and someone asked me how I injured myself. “What? Oh, you’re gonna need a better story.” Yep.

It appears I am not alone. The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice. Almost 1 in 5 falls on ice result in injuries. Take it extra-easy out there.

A light icy mix Saturday may slush up a few lawns but this will be another nuisance event. Sunday brings a thaw (and a cheerful holiday drizzle) with a conga line of colder fronts next week. A little snow is possible Tuesday, but I don’t see any significant accumulation in the next one to two weeks, with dry winds swirling out of Canada.

In fact, long-range models suggest 30s for Christmas week. Winter cold without the snow. Not quite right.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Try to remain upright during Saturday’s icing

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

The CDC estimates 1 million Americans are injured every year by falling on snow and ice.

Weather

Douglas: Icy slush Saturday, then another thaw

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

News & Politics

A blast of arctic air plunges Minnesota into deep freeze for the next two days

A bus commuter is obscured by a frost covered window at the Midtown Station Bus station on Chicago near Lake Street as cold weather has descended on the state and metro area Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis, MN.