Weather

Douglas: This weekend will feel like spring

Temps in the 60s on tap, with showers on Sunday.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 8:24PM

I hear the windblown look is in. It’s a good thing, considering how hard the winds have been blowing this spring. Data confirms the windiest start to a U.S. spring since 1977, with the second-windiest March on record nationwide. Last month was the second-windiest ever recorded across Wisconsin, a Top 5 windiest month for Minnesota.

Even so, we’ve gotten off easy. Large, damaging tornadoes touched down on 10 consecutive days, the earliest on record. And at least 1,800 square miles centered on Kentucky experienced another 1-in-1000-year flood. So much for easing into spring.

The sun makes a cameo appearance Friday as the atmosphere overhead dries out, with 60s on tap this weekend. More showers pop up on Sunday, but at least it will feel like spring. A cool start to the week gives way to a more robust warm front the following weekend (a good shot at 70s). Yes, we are in fact experiencing an early-ish spring this year.

More than half of Minnesota is still in moderate to severe drought. I hope it rains.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: This weekend will feel like spring

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Temps in the 60s on tap, with showers on Sunday.

Weather

Douglas: Tornado drills Thursday, but just light rain outside

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Highs near 60 today; showers are possible

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas