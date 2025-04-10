Douglas: This weekend will feel like spring

I hear the windblown look is in. It’s a good thing, considering how hard the winds have been blowing this spring. Data confirms the windiest start to a U.S. spring since 1977, with the second-windiest March on record nationwide. Last month was the second-windiest ever recorded across Wisconsin, a Top 5 windiest month for Minnesota.
Even so, we’ve gotten off easy. Large, damaging tornadoes touched down on 10 consecutive days, the earliest on record. And at least 1,800 square miles centered on Kentucky experienced another 1-in-1000-year flood. So much for easing into spring.
The sun makes a cameo appearance Friday as the atmosphere overhead dries out, with 60s on tap this weekend. More showers pop up on Sunday, but at least it will feel like spring. A cool start to the week gives way to a more robust warm front the following weekend (a good shot at 70s). Yes, we are in fact experiencing an early-ish spring this year.
More than half of Minnesota is still in moderate to severe drought. I hope it rains.