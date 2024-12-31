Happy New Year! It’s 2025. Where’s my flying car? I have a tiny supercomputer in my pocket but 2025 doesn’t look much different from 2005. “But TV sets are cheaper, Paul!”
Douglas: The new year brings typical January cold
Highs in the teens (above zero) later this week into next week, with a few subzero nights.
A few resolutions for the new year: No more gas station sushi. Nope. I won’t mow my lawn in bare feet ever again. Pass on bungee jumping off the IDS Center. No more pointing my Doppler at obnoxious boaters. I’m determined this year.
I must have a different interpretation of “polar vortex” than other meteorologists. Highs in the teens (above zero) later this week into next week? A few subzero nights? It’s called January. It gets cold here, but this will be a faint echo of the polar blasts we endured as recently as 2014. Single-digit highs a week from now? That’s just another Wednesday in January.
It will be cold enough to push the main storm track well south of Minnesota the next two weeks. Nothing more than a fistful of flurries close to home.
Another resolution: I will not use my idle snowblower to mulch leaves from 2024. Wait.
