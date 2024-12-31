Weather

Douglas: The new year brings typical January cold

Highs in the teens (above zero) later this week into next week, with a few subzero nights.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 31, 2024

Happy New Year! It’s 2025. Where’s my flying car? I have a tiny supercomputer in my pocket but 2025 doesn’t look much different from 2005. “But TV sets are cheaper, Paul!”

A few resolutions for the new year: No more gas station sushi. Nope. I won’t mow my lawn in bare feet ever again. Pass on bungee jumping off the IDS Center. No more pointing my Doppler at obnoxious boaters. I’m determined this year.

I must have a different interpretation of “polar vortex” than other meteorologists. Highs in the teens (above zero) later this week into next week? A few subzero nights? It’s called January. It gets cold here, but this will be a faint echo of the polar blasts we endured as recently as 2014. Single-digit highs a week from now? That’s just another Wednesday in January.

It will be cold enough to push the main storm track well south of Minnesota the next two weeks. Nothing more than a fistful of flurries close to home.

Another resolution: I will not use my idle snowblower to mulch leaves from 2024. Wait.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

