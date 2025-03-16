Weather

Douglas: The limitations of weather apps

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 9:07PM

The weather forecast is rarely black or white. It’s usually some nebulous shade of gray. Especially when you’re on the rain/snow line or edge of a storm. Which model do you believe and why? How have similar systems evolved in the past? This is where the human element comes in, and why the most accurate, reliable forecasts are a mix of man and machine. AI? It’s not there, not yet.

When you stare down at a weather app you’re looking at results of one weather model interpolated for your zip code. Apps can be helpful, but automating the weather forecast often results in suboptimal results. My apps? I like EverythingWx (free) and Radar Omega (subscription fee).

It would be unwise to remove driveway stakes anytime soon. After a shot at 60 degrees Monday we cool off Tuesday with a few sprinkles. Wednesday’s storm may produce plowable snowfall amounts in far southern Minnesota; a close call for the metro. Temperatures in the 60s return by late March.

Today we are all Irish. The outlook calls for showers of green beer. Happy St. Patty’s Day!

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

