I’ve chased my fair share of tornadoes (not a metaphor), but at Penn State it was easier chasing lake-effect snow bands coming in off Lake Erie. Yeah, we drove to Cleveland to watch it snow. “Paul, you really need a few hobbies. And therapy.”
Douglas: The cold continues, but a thaw is coming
The Twin Cities could see a coating of snow today, with a few more inches late Friday.
As students we traveled to the pine barrens, which are swampy bogs where the cold collected, hoping to see record low temperatures. Nothing like the minus-60 reading at Tower, Minn., on Feb. 2, 1996, which stands as Minnesota’s all-time record low.
No record-setting cold, but numbing weather will spill into the first half of next week as a couple of more waves of bitter air splash into Minnesota, each one whipping up a little snow.
A coating to an inch or two may fall today (and more south of the Twin Cities) with a few more inches late Friday. No big deal, but if you’re driving south or east, be aware: more than a foot of snow may fall from storms today and Friday from Des Moines and Madison to Chicago. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.
Oh well, three to five more subzero lows during the next week, then 20s and 30s the last week of February. Whew.
