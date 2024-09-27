July marked the 13th consecutive month of record warmth worldwide. Some of that added warmth was from El Niño, a (natural) warm phase of the equatorial Pacific. Record warmth is now spilling into September, probably the warmest and driest on record for the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota. Scientists tell us 92% of the additional (man-made) warmth is going into the world’s oceans.
Douglas: Temps in the mid-80s this weekend
It will be about 20 degrees above average, but autumn-like temps are in the wings for next week.
Helene hit north Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. Meteorologist Jeff Masters calculates eight Category 4 or 5 Atlantic hurricane landfalls since 2017. That’s as many Category 4 or 5 U.S. landfalls as the previous 57 years. It’s not your imagination: Hurricanes are becoming more intense. Even if you don’t accept the data-driven fact that it’s warming up, your insurance company does.
Mid-80s Saturday and Sunday? Almost 20 degrees above average. Moderate drought has returned to much of Minnesota, but no significant rain is in sight anytime soon.
It may actually feel like autumn next week with highs in the 60s, nights in the 40s. Free A/C.
It will be about 20 degrees above average, but autumn-like temps are in the wings for next week.