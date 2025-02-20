Douglas: Temps above freezing headed our way

We may see our first high at or above freezing this Saturday, which would be the first time since Feb. 3. But wait, there’s more! It appears that we’ll rattle off a few 40s through the end of the month. Interestingly, MSP saw a record 19 days in February with highs at or above 40 degrees back in 1877. Last year we had 18 days. And who could forget the all-time February record high of 65 degrees on the 26th last year? Good grief!