Douglas: Teens until next week, then a January thaw?

Not much snow in sight, however.

By Paul Douglas

January 2, 2025 at 9:08PM

Bob Statz from Onamia, Minn., shared an interesting observation at startribune.com: “I am a lifelong (78 years) resident of Minnesota, and have “weathered” decades of Minnesota winters, but never have I witnessed two consecutive winters in which plows in the two towns of Isle and Onamia have not been called on to clear city streets during the entire months of November and December. Seems odd to this old codger. Can you comment?”

Thanks for the note, Bob. I share your sense of baffled wonder.

We ended 2024 in severe drought, and that pattern is carrying into the winter, with the biggest, wettest storms tracking south of Minnesota. El Niño winters (like last year) tend to be milder and drier, but we are now in a weak La Niña cooling phase. Sometimes weather gets “locked” into a particular pattern for weeks or even months. We’ll get our snow (probably in March and April).

Teens spill into next week but models hint at a mid-January thaw. Snow? Not much in sight. I’m trying to be patient, but I’m not good at that.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

