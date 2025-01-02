Douglas: Teens until next week, then a January thaw?

Bob Statz from Onamia, Minn., shared an interesting observation at startribune.com: “I am a lifelong (78 years) resident of Minnesota, and have “weathered” decades of Minnesota winters, but never have I witnessed two consecutive winters in which plows in the two towns of Isle and Onamia have not been called on to clear city streets during the entire months of November and December. Seems odd to this old codger. Can you comment?”