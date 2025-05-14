Weather

Douglas: Sunny streak gives way to thunderstorms Thursday

After a cool stretch, highs should be close to 70 for Memorial Day weekend.

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 7:56PM

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend,” wrote author and Minnesota native Melody Beattie.

Recently, my youngest grandson was waddling around the house with a cup filled with Honey Nut Cheerios. He saw his older brother take out the entire box and started whining. “You already HAVE a full cup!” I pleaded, but Lucas didn’t want to miss out on an even bigger supply. It made me laugh and think: How often am I guilty of coveting someone else’s box of Cheerios?

It’s been a miraculously nice stretch of May weather, but we need rain, and strong to severe thunderstorms will rumble into the state on Thursday, with windblown showers Friday followed by weekend clearing and highs in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s return next week, and we’ll be close to 70 with a respectable amount of sunshine for Memorial Day weekend. But don’t get your hopes up too high — it’s a holiday.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

