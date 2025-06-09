Douglas: Sunny and warmer Tuesday

Lately I’ve gotten into the habit of thanking Siri and Alexa. Maybe they’ll spare me during the inevitable robot uprising. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently predicted that nearly half of entry-level white-collar jobs will be eliminated by artificial intelligence within five years. I’m using ChatGPT4o. It’s good. I’m paranoid.
The year is 2035. AI has created video replicas of meteorologists, computerized talking heads that don’t ask for raises or take vacations. Consumers tap personal AI avatars to answer their weather questions in real time.
Will we need flesh-and-blood meteorologists? I sure hope so, but I don’t know. Automate weather balloons, warnings, even research? Unless you’re a nurse there may not be any “safe gigs.”
The sun returns Tuesday, and 80 degrees will feel great. Waves of storms track over southern Minnesota Wednesday, again Friday. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain by late week is very possible south of St. Cloud.
Yes AI is both threat and opportunity. Right now I’d settle for a little natural intelligence.