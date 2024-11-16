Douglas: Sunny and 50 Sunday; rainy Monday and Tuesday

El Niño warming phases in the Pacific often “hijack” the jet stream to blow stronger, and from west to east across North America. A west wind is relatively mild, and consistently strong “zonal” west to east winds can keep arctic air bottled up to our north much of winter. A weak cool phase (La Niña) is kicking in and I would gamble (someone else’s money) on an “average” winter with more cold fronts and close to normal snowfall (52 inches).