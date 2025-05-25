Douglas: Sun, mild temps on tap for Memorial Day

“Girl, your eyes have a mist from the smoke of a distant fire,” sang the one-hit-wonder Sanford-Townsend Band in 1977. I didn’t see any mist, but some of the haze on Sunday was smoke blown southward from wildfires still burning over the Arrowhead. A poignant reminder that parts of our state are still much too dry.
A big thank-you goes out to a bubble of high pressure centered over Lake Superior, steering storms well south of Minnesota on a glorious holiday weekend.
The sun should be out again Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s and a light, easterly breeze. An upper-level disturbance (swirl of unusually cold air aloft) will set off a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry out and warm up late in the week.
Models hint at a clipper-like system Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms. Right now, Sunday looks like the sunnier day, with highs in the 80s and into early June. Yes, please.
So far in 2025, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center reports nine Minnesota tornadoes, 50 reports of severe winds, and 32 large hail reports.