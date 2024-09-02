By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Douglas: Summer-to-fall slide begins this weekend
Much cooler weather ahead, with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday.
Well, the State Fair is over. Kids are heading back to school. This can only mean one thing: Pumpkin spice season has returned. Yes, yes, I know it started a week or two ago at all the coffee shops. But we are entering that slide from summer to fall, as our average highs drop from the upper 70s to the mid-30s over the next three months. For now, let’s not think about what comes after that.
It’ll feel like “pumpkin spice weather” by the weekend. First, though, highs will be in the 70s and low 80s through midweek. Two shots of cooler air arrive this week with rain chances Wednesday night and again Friday. Much cooler weather is ushered into the region for the weekend with highs in the 60s Friday through Sunday and a chance you’ll test out your furnaces at night with 40s in the metro but frosty 30s up north.
Highs in the 70s and low 80s will return for the middle of September. Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures during September and meteorological autumn (September through November).
Temperatures drop to early October levels Friday and Saturday.