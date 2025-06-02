Douglas: Steady rain Tuesday; lovely stretch ahead?

“They say all marriages are made in heaven, but so are thunder and lightning,” said Clint Eastwood. Yep. Thunderstorms provide most our rain during the summer growing season. Lightning is a natural nitrogen fertilizer for plants and crops, so there is an upside.
But here’s the thing. You can usually see a hurricane, tornado or flood coming. Lightning? Not so much. I love a good thunderstorm, but no one can predict exactly where lightning will strike.
According to Vaisala, Minnesota experiences an average of 500,00 to 600,000 cloud-to-ground strikes every year. The Mankato area and southern Minnesota are most vulnerable. Because of cooler, more stable air, the Arrowhead sees the fewest strikes.
It’s true that 90% of people struck by lightning survive, but many experience lifelong physical and neurological problems.
I see less lightning and steadier rain Tuesday, maybe 1 inch in spots. Wednesday looks beautiful with mostly 70s and low 80s into next week.
In the meantime, don’t golf, fish or climb trees during a storm.