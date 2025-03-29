Douglas: Spring disappears for a slushy spell

It’s poetic and a little sad. Old Man Winter wanted one more ride in a snowplow. A couple inches fell over central Minnesota overnight, and more snow April Fools’ Day into Wednesday may pile up, with potentially plowable amounts north of the Twin Cities. Prince nailed it: Sometimes it snows in April.
Daytime highs rise above 40 after this week. That and a sun angle similar to mid-September will quickly melt any misplaced piles of snow. Deep breaths.
According to climatologist Mark Seely, March in Minnesota was probably one of the 12 mildest dating back to 1895; 11th warmest at MSP and 5th warmest at Rochester. We’ve been pretty pampered.
Spits of snow and rain taper Sunday with some sputtering sunshine Monday. We are right on the rain/snow line Tuesday and Wednesday; best chance of white lawns and fields comes north of MSP.
I see mostly 40s for highs into roughly April 10 as a cold storm stalls over eastern Canada, but 50s and a few 60s return the second week of April. Spring is on hold — but it will return soon.