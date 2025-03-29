Weather

Douglas: Spring disappears for a slushy spell

Plowable snow could fall north of Twin Cities

Columnist Icon

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 8:22PM

It’s poetic and a little sad. Old Man Winter wanted one more ride in a snowplow. A couple inches fell over central Minnesota overnight, and more snow April Fools’ Day into Wednesday may pile up, with potentially plowable amounts north of the Twin Cities. Prince nailed it: Sometimes it snows in April.

Daytime highs rise above 40 after this week. That and a sun angle similar to mid-September will quickly melt any misplaced piles of snow. Deep breaths.

According to climatologist Mark Seely, March in Minnesota was probably one of the 12 mildest dating back to 1895; 11th warmest at MSP and 5th warmest at Rochester. We’ve been pretty pampered.

Spits of snow and rain taper Sunday with some sputtering sunshine Monday. We are right on the rain/snow line Tuesday and Wednesday; best chance of white lawns and fields comes north of MSP.

I see mostly 40s for highs into roughly April 10 as a cold storm stalls over eastern Canada, but 50s and a few 60s return the second week of April. Spring is on hold — but it will return soon.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Douglas: Spring disappears for a slushy spell

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Plowable snow could fall north of Twin Cities

Weather

Douglas: NOAA data powers all weather models

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas

Weather

Douglas: Some weather whiplash is ahead

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas