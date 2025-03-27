Douglas: Some weather whiplash is ahead

WalletHub just announced the most stressed states in the U.S. I’m happy to report that Minnesota is the second least-stressed state in the nation, behind Nebraska. Most stressed? New Mexico, Nevada and Louisiana. Although you never know with surveys. Every time I make a purchase, rent a car or walk out of a restroom, I get a survey request. Surveys stress me out.
Friday will restore your faith in a Minnesota spring with daytime high temperatures some 30 degrees above normal (47F at MSP). A warm front is forecast to lift just north of the Twin Cities, and if the sun peeks out we could see mid- to upper 70s, especially in southern Minnesota.
Prepare for more weather whiplash. Saturday rain ends as ice and snow north, with plowable amounts of snow setting up from Sauk Centre and Little Falls to the Twin Ports. Another big storm is brewing for the middle of next week; probably rain in the metro, but more slush may pile up over northern and western Minnesota.
I see mostly 50s into early and mid-April. Any snow will melt fast.