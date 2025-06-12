Douglas: Soaking rains Friday with minor flooding

Anyone have a lefthanded wind shifter? With episodes of thick smoke from northern fires I’m reminded of a prank my Boy Scout Troop 129 used to play on first-year Tenderfoot scouts. Campfire smoke would often drift into our tents and we would task the youngest, wide-eyed kids to “run and find a lefthanded wind shifter to keep the smoke away!” Of course there was no such thing. And then we’d take them on a late night “snipe hunt.“ There were no snipes either.