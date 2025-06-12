Douglas: Soaking rains Friday with minor flooding

Anyone have a lefthanded wind shifter? With episodes of thick smoke from northern fires I’m reminded of a prank my Boy Scout Troop 129 used to play on first-year Tenderfoot scouts. Campfire smoke would often drift into our tents and we would task the youngest, wide-eyed kids to “run and find a lefthanded wind shifter to keep the smoke away!” Of course there was no such thing. And then we’d take them on a late night “snipe hunt.“ There were no snipes either.
Until further notice, cool fronts of Canadian origin will push more smoke our way than rare hot fronts. Some 1- to 3-inch rainfall amounts are possible Friday with localized street and urban flooding in a few spots. Minnesota will be on the northern edge of blast-furnace heat, leading to multiple waves of heavy showers and thunderstorms the next two weeks. ECMWF (European) guidance prints out 2 to 5 inches of rain the next 15 days. We are definitely stuck in a wet pattern.
Another “ruined summer”? I wouldn’t panic (yet). July is our warmest month of the year. Keep the faith.