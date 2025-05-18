Douglas: Soaking rain Monday into Wednesday

Weather

By Paul Douglas

May 18, 2025 at 8:51PM

“Keep your expectations low and you may just be pleasantly surprised.” I got this advice at a young age — I can’t honestly remember who told me this. It may be a bit pessimistic, but it’s true. Remind me not to become a motivational speaker.

That’s certainly the case with our weather and our formidable winters. That said, we didn’t wrestle with April slush. We had a real spring. We just saw a nearly two-week streak of phenomenal weather. Drought has eased. Most of us have not experienced severe weather, at least not yet. I’ve been pleasantly surprised.

For now the big story is a soaking mid-May rainstorm. Rain is likely from later Monday into Wednesday, with the heaviest on Tuesday. Some 1-2” amounts are likely, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see more in a few spots. Your hostas and hydrangeas will thank you.

Skies clear later this week with a mostly dry holiday weekend (near 70 degrees and a risk of Sunday showers), but warmer next week. Long-range models hint at a hot summer for much of the U.S. Enjoy this week’s cool spell.

Paul Douglas

