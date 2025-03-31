Douglas: Snow Tuesday night into Wednesday

Much like lutefisk and the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Aprils are an acquired taste. Erratic. Unsettled. With wild temperature swings. And on occasion, big servings of heavy, wet snow.
It sounds like a cruel April Fools’ joke, but more accumulating snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially north of MSP. We may wake up to 1-3 inches in the metro area, with plowable (3-6 inches) amounts over the north metro and central Minnesota. Yes, it’s a bit of a nuisance, but it’ll melt. And with temperatures above 32 degrees, many roads will be merely wet by midday. More snow north of the metro, little or nothing south of MSP. I hate it when we’re right on the line. Character-building weather.
Cooler than average weather hangs on during the first week of April. In spite of a few 60s the middle of next week, I see a cool bias into the middle of the month. “Is this our last snowfall of the winter, Paul?” How ‘bout those Vikings!
Living in Minnesota you know spring is two steps forward, one step back. Sometimes one step forward, two steps back.