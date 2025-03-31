Douglas: Snow Tuesday night into Wednesday

It sounds like a cruel April Fools’ joke, but more accumulating snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially north of MSP. We may wake up to 1-3 inches in the metro area, with plowable (3-6 inches) amounts over the north metro and central Minnesota. Yes, it’s a bit of a nuisance, but it’ll melt. And with temperatures above 32 degrees, many roads will be merely wet by midday. More snow north of the metro, little or nothing south of MSP. I hate it when we’re right on the line. Character-building weather.