Douglas: Snow Sunday, with thaw on horizon

Metro could get 1-3 inches, with more to the north

By Paul Douglas

January 11, 2025 at 9:12PM

For the record I am pro-snow. I can live without glaze ice and 20 below, but bring on the frozen water. I tolerate winter, knowing an endless supply of cool air from Canada vaccinates us from some of the worst weather on Earth.

Minnesota experiences its fair share of tornadoes, hail and high water, but disaster risk over the northern tier of the U.S. is much lower than in the southern and western U.S., which grapple with earthquakes, fires, debilitating heat and supersized hurricanes.

Two milestones stand out. Dec. 21: shortest daylight of the year. Jan. 17: midpoint of winter, when average temperatures “bottom out.”

Expect 1-3 inches of snow in the metro Sunday with 4 inches in the far north metro; maybe some 5-inch amounts for Brainerd Lakes to Duluth. Chances are it will stick around, despite a two-day thaw later in the week. Models show more subzero nights next week, 20 degrees lower than average, right on the cusp of polar vortex-ish.

Fires in L.A. are still blazing. Prayers to folks in SoCal.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

