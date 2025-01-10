Weather

Douglas: Snow possible, but mostly north of the Twin Cities

Amounts will range from nuisance to plowable

By Paul Douglas

January 10, 2025

Oh, the indignity. Kansas City, Mo., has picked up nearly twice as much snow as Minneapolis-St. Paul. In fact, the northern suburbs of Dallas and Atlanta just saw nearly as much snow as the metro this winter (8.7 inches). Amarillo, Texas reported 6 foot drifts, for skiers who have a strange urge to ski Texas.

According to DJ Kayser at Praedictix, this is the 28th-least-snowy start to a winter in the Twin Cities since 1871. We will add 1-3 inches from Saturday into Sunday morning, maybe 4 inches in the Brainerd Lakes area, but snowfall across much of Minnesota has been a third to a half of what it should have been since October. It’s not my fault.

One faint silver lining: Despite a few numbing days in January, “heat degree data” suggests we’ve saved 17% on heating costs since August.

Snow over the next 24 hours will be somewhere between nuisance and plowable, with greater amounts the farther north you go. A cold start to next week gives way to a late-week thaw, but a more-polar-vortex-worthy chunk of air may trigger subzero fun between Jan. 19 and Jan. 24. Oh, boy.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

