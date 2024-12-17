I’m feeling a little better about that white Christmas people are nagging me about. All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth — and no weird-looking drones circling overhead.
Douglas: Snow on Thursday is likely to stick around for Christmas
It will be cold this weekend, but the last week of December looks mild.
When it comes to snow, it’s increasingly all or nothing. We hit 54 degrees Christmas Day at MSP last year. We had 10 inches of snow on the ground for Christmas in 2022. Whatever snow falls on your yard tomorrow should pretty much still be there on Christmas morning.
Weather models are all over the map, but 2-4 inches seems likely from Thursday’s clipper, and maybe 5 inches or more in a few spots north and west of the Twin Cities — on the cusp of plowable.
And then it gets cold: highs in the teens Friday and Saturday, 20s Sunday, and then a shot at 32 degrees by Christmas Eve. But it won’t be warm enough to melt all that snow before Santa’s triumphant arrival. Man, I hope I’m right or I’ll be seeing another Temu Doppler under my tree.
A fire hose of relatively mild, Pacific air should mean highs of 35-45 and a little rain during the last week of December. January will be cold. No kidding, Paul. A white(ish) Christmas this year!
