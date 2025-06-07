Douglas: Smoke likely to return Sunday

Blaming Canada for wildfire smoke is like pointing a finger at California for earthquakes. Canada has 857 million acres of forests, the third most on the planet. Please explain to me like I’m a third grader how any nation can “rake” 857 million acres.
Nearly 7 million acres of Canadian forests have burned, sending thick smoke into much of the United States. A warming climate is making Canada warmer and drier, resulting in more numerous spring heat spikes. Throw in lightning and you have riper conditions for larger, longer blazes. Turns out Mother Nature is the biggest arsonist.
More than 1,000 firefighters are trying to contain these fires with only 50 aircraft at their disposal. There are few roads — not a great scenario for fire control. One thing is certain: There will be more smoke drifting above our heads.
Models print out 1 to 2 inches of rain for MSP and southern Minnesota with 2 to 4 inches up north the next 15 days. Smoke may return Sunday. Crazy thought: Instead of blaming Canada, maybe we send more help to our northern neighbors? Win-win.